11 Black-Owned Sustainable Brands To Shop On Earth Day & Beyond

Climate change affects the whole planet, so why is the sustainability movement so white-washed? Enough Black-owned brands exist within the stratosphere to dominate a large chunk of the eco-friendly fashion, beauty, wellness, and lifestyle industries, yet are often left out of the conversation. Let's chat: we scoured the web (and our own personal belongings) to curate a list of the best Black-owned sustainable brands that we can support to support the planet.
What makes a brand sustainable? Biodegradable packaging, all-natural ingredients and textiles, ethical sourcing, fair trade methods, and upcycling materials are just a start to a long list of practices that retailers can implement to soften their carbon footprints. Ahead, shop an eco-collection of all-natural coconut lip balms, breezy 100% linen sheets, luxe vegan foot care, toxin-free yoga mats, and more sustainable goods from Black-owned brands that are crushing the eco-friendly game — not the earth.
