17 Beautiful Mother’s Day Gifts From Black-Owned Businesses

With Mother's Day just around the bend, the annual pressure of picking out something special for the mom in our lives is high. If you're looking for a unique and thoughtful idea that will stand out from the last-minute flower delivery crowd, then we recommend shopping the wealth of Black-owned businesses offering up beautiful giftable goods.
We’ve gathered together a list of our favorite Black-owned brands that are chock full of crowd-pleasing presents perfect for any mom — no matter how difficult she is to shop for. From yummy macarons to hand-crafted ceramics and delicious wine, there's a wide range of cheerful & luxurious gifts from talented Black creators ahead. Scroll on to snag a one-of-a-kind surprise that is sure to delight on the upcoming May 9 occasion.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
We’ve gathered together a list of our favorite Black-owned brands that are chock full of crowd-pleasing presents perfect for any mom — no matter how difficult she is to shop for. From yummy macarons to hand-crafted ceramics and delicious wine, there's a wide range of cheerful & luxurious gifts from talented Black creators ahead. Scroll on to snag a one-of-a-kind surprise that is sure to delight on the upcoming May 9 occasion.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.