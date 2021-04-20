9 Black-Owned Cannabusinesses To Shop This 4/20

R29Unbothered’s High Impact is rewriting the rules of wellness, wealth, and weed for Black women with real and dynamic conversations that put US at the center.
Weed and the Black community have a fraught history. What was once throwing us in jail (and is STILL keeping us there) is now fueling a freshly legalized (in certain States) and white-dominated industry. With that in mind, there's no better way to celebrate 4/20 than to uplift Black people in the cannabis industry.
Even if you don't subscribe to the puff-puff-pass lifestyle, we found brands that offer hemp face masks, rejuvenating skincare, and more products that utilize the other wonders of cannabis. But, we also added in some edibles and pre-rolls that you can purchase online with no problem. Hey, it's 4/20 and a holiday is a holiday. From CBD softgels to Wake and Bake body scrubs, check out our prized shopping list of Black-owned cannabusinesses ahead.
