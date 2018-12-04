The Chillest Gifts For Your Favorite Stoners

'Tis the season to be stressed out and worried about what everyone you know wants for a gift. Ironically, it can feel especially difficult to shop for your friends who happen to be cannabis users, especially if you don't partake yourself.
There's a great wide world of vapes, pipes, accessories, and flair to browse. Before you go reaching for the CBD to calm yourself down, rest easily — we've rounded up our favorite pieces right here. Whether your stoner buddy needs a new ashtray or wants some weed-inspired art they can proudly display, their perfect gift awaits ahead.
Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity and would like to remind its readers that marijuana usage continues to be an offense under Federal Law, regardless of state marijuana laws.