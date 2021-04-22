Coach’s New Upcycled Bags Are Eco-Improved Classics

With awareness of fashion’s environmental impact growing every day, consumers are eager for ways to make their shopping habits more sustainable. More and more brands are rising to the challenge, offering goods made from recycled materials, publicly pledging their ethical commitments with B Corp certification, and partnering with low-waste shipping programs like Olive and Limeloop. In addition, more and more labels are taking ownership of secondhand goods, launching in-house repair and resale programs that “close the loop” in the linear sell-buy-donate cycle. The latest brand to participate in the so-called "circular economy” is Coach. Today, the beloved handbag brand launched (Re)Loved — a collection of restored and upcycled handbags “rescued” from the brand’s Repair Workshop. While the heritage handbag imprint already has a strong secondary-market business on resale sites like Etsy and eBay, the brand is now harnessing ownership of secondhand goods of its own design — and, based on the whimsical looks of the embellished and re-animated accessories, improving on them.
Advertisement
The (Re)Loved initiative includes two programs: Coach Upcrafted and Coach Vintage. The former buckets bags sourced from the repair workshop, each accompanied by a note from the design team and craftspeople who worked to restore and beautify the satchel. Coach Vintage, on the other hand, is just what it sounds like — throwback totes restored to their original splendor by Montana-based leather-care expect Deborah Barros.
The bags are selling quickly — so if you’ve missed your chance on a singular one-of-a-kind satchel or crossbody, you’re not alone. Luckily, this won’t be the last you’ll see of the unique creations; the brand plans to expand their (Re)loved offerings down the road. And, in the meantime, there’s always Etsy!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.