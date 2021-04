Say Goodbye To Cardboard Guilt With A New Sustainable-Shipping Platform

One night last year, in the midst of a pandemic-induced lockdown, Olive founder Nate Faust noticed that a problem was piling up. As he hauled a household’s worth of discarded cardboard down the driveway of his suburban home, he gazed down his street and noticed similar mountains of shipping waste dotting the curbs of neighboring houses. A longtime veteran of the e-commerce landscape (co-founder of Jet.com and former head of Walmart's domestic online supply chain), Faust was intimately familiar with the infrastructure that enabled this pileup — but, this was the moment he realized a breaking point was near. “We’re 25 years into e-commerce,” he explained, “yet this is the status quo delivery experience — over 10 billion shipments a year sent in single-use, one-way packaging?” It wasn’t just the accumulation of physical waste associated with shipments that jarred him. “Staring out my front window for the last year, working from home,” says Faust, “I’d watch two, three, four, sometimes more delivery trucks a day coming to my house,” dispatched by a host of different carriers like UPS, FedEx, Lasership, DHL, and Amazon, all operating independently, clogging roadways and guzzling gas as they made multiple trips to the same address. “It sort of dawned on me that ... this is crazy.” A little over a year after Faust’s lightbulb moment, Olive has arrived: the new shipping platform with a mission to consolidate unnecessary carrier deliveries and curb the excess waste generated by the retail shipping industry