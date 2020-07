14 Recycled-Fiber Swimsuits For An Eco-Friendly Summer Wardrobe

We have a hunch that — despite your summer vacation being canceled — you’re still shopping for swimwear. (Because, um, we still are.) Just because we’re not traveling far from home doesn’t mean we’re not seeking a water source — it may just be the fire hydrant around the block or the inflatable backyard pool instead of a far-flung white-sand beach. So no matter what, we’re in the market for a freshly-pressed maillot or a hot-off-the-press bikini.