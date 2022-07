A French term for “trick the eye,” the optical illusion style is characterized by silhouettes, prints, and other elements that appear as if in 3-D. Think: dresses that superimpose naked figures on the wearer or blazers that use shadows to make it look like there are buttons and pockets where there are none. “It’s almost as if you can step into [the look],” says Darnell-Jamal Lisby, fashion historian and the assistant curator of fashion at the Cleveland Museum of Art . “It's this experience where you just ask, ‘Is it coming to life? Is it real? Is it coming out of a particular piece of work?”