Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Jean Paul Gaultier
Designers
Jean Paul Gaultier On Fashion, Beauty, & Love
by
Edith Löhle
More from Jean Paul Gaultier
Fashion
Why Beth Ditto & Jean-Paul Gaultier Designed This T-Shirt Together
Alexandra Ilyashov
Dec 16, 2015
Show Reviews
Can You Guess Which Fashion Editors These Are Supposed To Be?
Annie Georgia Gre...
Sep 29, 2014
Designers
Jean Paul Gaultier Turns The Runway Into
Dancing With The Stars
Seija Rankin
Sep 29, 2013
New York
Who Needs Haunted Houses When You Have The Gaultier Exhibit?
Halloween season normally brings the usual slew of haunted houses and scary movies, but this year we've got a different thrill in mind. Beginning in
by
Vanessa Golembewski
Mens
World's Most Famous Androgynous Model Shows Off A Onesie For Dudes
Apparently, 2013 is all about gender bending (and we're not just talking about Alex Wang's latest campaign). So, it's no surprise that perennial
by
Kristian Laliberte
San Francisco
Jean Paul Gaultier On Loving S.F., Hating Tech, & Turning 60
We came, we saw, and we absolutely conquered the ridiculously cool Jean Paul Gaultier exhibit at the De Young this morning, at a special press preview.
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
San Francisco
Gear Up For The Gaultier Exhibit With This Can't-Miss One-Day Pop-Up
It’s safe to say that Gaultier fever has swept the city (or at least R29 S.F.!). Ahead of the hotly anticipated DeYoung exhibit, it seems everyone is
by
Angela Tafoya
San Francisco
Ticket Alert: De Young's Gaultier-Tastic Events Are On Sale Now!
It's officially March, which means it's just about time for the highly anticipated exhibit The Fashion World of Jean Paul Gaultier: From the Sidewalk
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Politics
Gaultier's Next Collab: 24-Karat Gold Bars?
It's true that designer collaborations have gotten a little overenthusiastic of late, with fashion designers putting their brand on everything including
by
Connie Wang
Food & Drinks
Bondage Champagne? Jean Paul Gaultier Has That!
Well, this is timely. Next Monday, storied French champagne house Piper-Heidsieck has teamed up with Jean Paul Gaultier to launch two new offers to
by
Kristian Laliberte
Entertainment
40+ Pics Of The Jean Paul Gaultier Exhibit Coming To S.F.!
If you haven't marked your calendars for March 24, 2012 yet, you best do so now. That, of course, is the date that the big The Fashion World of Jean
by
Katie Hintz-Zambrano
Events
Spotted! A Jean Paul Gaultier Doppleganger (And It's A Baby!)
Is this little dude destined for greatness? His furrowed brow and slightly agape pout are pretty distinct characteristics of a fashion guru in the
by
Us
Politics
Jean Paul Gaultier Interior Designs Include Flesh, Breton Stripes...
Jean Paul Gaultier's new collaboration with upscale French furniture line Roche Bobois marks his reentry into the home design market. His interior design
by
Connie Wang
Politics
Corsets For Cats, Tough Hair Trends, And Everyone Is Invited To M...
Faster, Supermodel! Kill! Kill! Angela Lindvall runs her pants off in Numero Tokyo. (Fashion Gone Rogue) Bladder control: The newest way to become the
by
Beverly Fong
Fashion
First Look! Jean Paul Gaultier For Target's (Not-Blurry-At-All!) ...
Yesterday's camera-phone sneak peek of the Jean Paul Gaultier for Target collection led us to our receiving the actual lookbook. The original editorial
by
Tina Malred
Fashion
A Terrible Image From The Wonderful Jean Paul Gaultier For Target...
So this is a little embarrassing. We found these images of the Jean Paul Gaultier for Target collection on Fashin, and—well firstly—though our best
by
Us
Politics
Coco Rocha Pulls Out All The Stops For a Stage-Worthy, Jean Paul ...
Oh, we still remember the day Coco took the fashion world by surprise when she opened the Jean Paul Gaultier show back in 2007 with a spirited authentic
by
Xiyin Tang
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted