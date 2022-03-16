Alexander McQueen Returned To NYC After 20 Years With A Nature-Inspired Show

“Mycelium connects even the rooftop of the tallest skyscraper to the plants, to the grass, to the ground, to animals, and to human beings. Mycelium has the most profound, interconnecting power, relaying messages through a magical underground structure, allowing trees to reach out to each other when either they or their young need help or are sick,” the notes read. “We exist as single, individual entities on one level, but we are far more powerful connected to each other, to our families, to our friends, to our community.”