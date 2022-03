Alexander McQueen Returned To NYC After 20 Years With A Nature-Inspired Show

As always, the highlight of Burton’s collection was the razor-sharp suiting, in particular the tie-dye-esque pieces that called to mind one of the late Lee Alexander McQueen’s most famous looks: the strapless white dress, spray-painted live by robots at the brand’s Spring 1999 show . In line with more of the house’s signature looks, the red carpet-ready dresses were re-imagined in shorter hemlines — including a mycelium-inspired, crystal-encrusted one-shoulder mini modeled by Kaia Gerber — and more-utilitarian silhouettes, in the form of a tuxedo blazer-style dress with ribcage slits. And while there were traces of more obvious fungi-inspired fashion in the form of an acid green pantsuit and mushroom-printed knits and embellished frocks, they were far from the most interesting pieces seen on the runway.