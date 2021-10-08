Trends That Will Be Everywhere This Fall, According To Fashion Insiders

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart” when the time comes. In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products).
With cooler temperatures quickly on the way, it's time to swap our summer dresses and sandals for some of fall's biggest fashion trends. To find out which boots, coats, and knits are trending this season, we've tapped buyers and editors at some of the most popular retailers.
Statement jackets — "coats that not only look great but are also functional when spending more time outdoors," according to Liane Wiggins, Head of Womenswear at MatchesFashion — will dominate in the outerwear department. Meanwhile, summer's party dresses will be swapped for more practical frocks. "Knit dresses are starting to trend as the weather gets cooler," says Libby Page, Net-A-Porter's Senior Market Editor. "A cult piece this season is Khaite’s black knitted cashmere A-line dress."
Ahead, the other fall trends that fashion insiders are adding to their shopping lists now.
