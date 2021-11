The Cropped Cardigan: A Mini Take On Fall’s Biggest Trend

What makes cardigans a fall wardrobe staple ? All the appeal of your favorite knitwear… plus buttons. And in many cases, pockets. It’s a cozy sweater that can have all the sartorial bells and whistles, including (but not limited to!) fur-like collars, embroidered embellishments, and very much on-trend crochet fabrics . And just when you thought there couldn’t possibly be more to love about these chunky, funky garments , in comes the cropped cardigan: a mini take on this massive trend.A cropped cardigan offers the fun of a traditional cardigan minus the extra fabric. It's bulky but brief and to the point. The trimmed silhouette makes this the ideal option to pair with your favorite pair of high-waisted statement pants or to layer over a fall dress without totally stealing the show. And with covetable styles from reliable retailers like Madewell Lisa Says Gah , and more, there are tons of ways to wear the look whether you’re into something clingy and sleek or you’re after a bulkier fit. Scroll on through to find our top 9 cropped cardi picks for the season.At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.