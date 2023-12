These Under-£50 Gifts Will Hit The Sweet Spot

The £50 price tag marks a significant threshold when it applies to gifts . Plunking down something close to that number says a lot of things to your recipient, like, “This gift is the equivalent of three Daylesford salads” and “I forewent a new pair of leggings so you could have something nice this year.” No matter where the £50-and-under gift falls on the hierarchy of your holiday shopping list , we’re here to make sure you have the coolest, most thoughtful (and did we mention wow-inducing?) gewgaw out there.