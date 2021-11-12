ICYMI: It's mid-November, people. Halloween came and went faster than we could say hocus pocus, and Thanksgiving is right around the proverbial corner. That means that if you're not going full speed ahead with your holiday gift shopping at this point, you're already behind. But for those of us who've barely emerged from our candy corn comas, let alone even thought about navigating the rocky cyber terrain of the online retail world, our shopping team is here to help. And we're kicking off the season with the best gifts from Anthropologie — the ultimate spot for fun, funky, and festive finds.
Each year, it's the same story. Finding the perfect present is a daunting task, whether it's for the mother-in-law you're about to see for the first time in about, uh, two years, or for the tween-age niece who calls TikTok her trend bible. And not to get too millennial on you, but sometimes the more choices you have thanks to The Internet, the harder it can be to make a decision and check things off on the ever-growing gifting list. So we narrowed down the bounty of options on Anthropologie to give you a streamlined list of our editor-approved picks, from polished pajamas and the most charming of charm necklaces to cheese boards and chunky sweaters. We may not personally know the people you're shopping for this year, but we're pretty sure there's something for everyone ahead.
All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.