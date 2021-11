Each year, it's the same story. Finding the perfect present is a daunting task, whether it's for the mother-in-law you're about to see for the first time in about, uh, two years, or for the tween-age niece who calls TikTok her trend bible. And not to get too millennial on you, but sometimes the more choices you have thanks to The Internet, the harder it can be to make a decision and check things off on the ever-growing gifting list. So we narrowed down the bounty of options on Anthropologie to give you a streamlined list of our editor-approved picks, from polished pajamas and the most charming of charm necklaces to cheese boards and chunky sweaters. We may not personally know the people you're shopping for this year, but we're pretty sure there's something for everyone ahead.