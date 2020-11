dumpster

Clicking around the internet the past few days, you might be wondering if the whole retail world has gone on sale — those who've been virtual-window shopping for gifts know damn well it has. It's not surprising that a dumpster-fire year would end with afire sale. And, as a shopper in the market for the good goods to give, it's not a bad thing to have major coin lopped off anything and everything you've ever considered purchasing. But, lordy lordt, is it overwhelming. To add to the frenzy there's the whisper of unreliable shipping, which we get — sending stuff takes time and we're in the middle of a pandemic, lest we not forget, and aaagh! (Editor's note: we're feeling frantic too.) That's why we decided to hunker down this Thanksgiving weekend and do what we do best: scour the internet with a fine-tooth comb to find the best gifts out there so you can rest easy.