The 15 Gifts On Sale We’re Actually Buying Ourselves

To make this list, each gift needed to tick three boxes: it's on sale; it ships fast; it's a crowd-pleaser. From giftable deals on cosy scarves to their very own barista-style coffee machine,now's the time to treat your loved ones to a few special festive surprises. You can tell them it was on sale or keep it to yourself because they'll never know the difference. So get gifting before these Cyber Week promos come to an inevitable end, R29 friends, because who knows what tomorrow will bring. Actually, we do — it'll probably bring up the prices (aaagh!).