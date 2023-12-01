Calling All Procrastinators: These Gifts With Same-Day Delivery Will Save Your Skin

It’s officially December, which means only one thing: Christmas is basically here. Sure, it may sound ridiculous now, but before you know it, the dark, stormy days will blur into one another, as last-minute, annual catch-ups dominate evenings and exhausted, SAD-fuelled duvet days fill weekends. So, while we know it’s time to rally on the gift-buying front, the procrastinator in us puts off purchases until the last possible moment.
Not this year though. We’ve got several tricks up our sleeves (nine to be exact): nine sites with same-day delivery. This means nine chances for last-minute redemption — no matter how much we’re scrambling for our festive salvation. What we lack in thoughtful pre-planning, we more than make up for in speedy online problem-solving. You can thank us later — you don’t have the time right now! Get a-clicking!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.