It's easy to convince yourself that gift shopping means searching every corner of the internet for the perfect gift . But you don't have to enter your billing address on 15 different websites to get everyone on your list something extraordinary. A one-stop shop that isn't generic may sound too good to be true but we'd argue that you can unearth a unique and budget-friendly bounty of presents on Amazon — you just need to know what to search for. The e-tailer has a plethora of excellent bets for virtually every hard-to-shop-for giftee and, best of all, it offers infamously speedy shipping so that all you procrastinators out there will receive your gifts in time to tuck them under the tree.