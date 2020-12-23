On the eve of the release of her Netflix special, Excuse Me, I Love You, Ariana Grande announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez. To share the news, the Positions singer shared a slideshow of images — three photos of her and Gomez cuddled up together and two that show her engagement ring: a part-pearl, part oval diamond style. “Forever n then some,” she captioned the post.
According to Olivia Landau, the founder of fine jewellery brand The Clear Cut, her ring — set on a thin, platinum band — is a spin on the popular Toi et Moi two-stone style of engagement ring. (Toi et moi is French for “you and me.”) “On it appears to be an elongated oval — around 2.5 carats — paired with a pearl,” says Landau, who also suggested that the diamond is DEF-coloured, on the Gemologist Institute of America’s colour scale, which means the ring is of the highest and most rare quality. Because of that, Landau estimates that the ring would have cost between $30,000 and $50,000 (approximately £22,323 and £37,205).
Not only is the style stunning and unique, but Toi et Moi two-stone rings are one of 2021’s most highly sought-after engagement ring styles. “The two stones in these rings symbolise two souls becoming one,” Shelley Brown, The Knot’s senior fashion and beauty editor, told Refinery29 earlier this month. The style is also a favourite among celebrities, including model Emily Ratajkowski, whose engagement ring features a square diamond and a tear-drop diamond, and singer Solange Knowles, who wears an art deco ring with one square diamond and one emerald-cut diamond.
But while Toi et Moi rings are popular right now — as are pearls — we’ve yet to see many people pair a pearl with a diamond in this style. (Traditionally, these rings combine two of the same gemstone, just in different cuts.) Of course, Grande isn’t the traditional type.
nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin. she says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3 pic.twitter.com/BkvGSfuGWh— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 28, 2014
The addition of the pearl on her ring may also be sentimental. In 2014, the singer’s grandmother gave her a pearl ring made with a gemstone taken from a tie pin owned by her grandfather. “She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” Grande tweeted then alongside an image of the ring, which featured a large, spherical pearl on a gold band. It’s clear that pearls hold a special place in Grande’s heart, making her engagement ring all the more perfect.
According to People, the star and the real estate agent have been dating since January. Grande was previously engaged to comedian Pete Davidson. For the 2018 proposal, Davidson sought out jewellery designer Gred Yuna to make the ring — a tear-drop diamond on a pavé band.