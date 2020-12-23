The addition of the pearl on her ring may also be sentimental. In 2014, the singer’s grandmother gave her a pearl ring made with a gemstone taken from a tie pin owned by her grandfather. “She says he told her in a dream it’d protect me,” Grande tweeted then alongside an image of the ring, which featured a large, spherical pearl on a gold band. It’s clear that pearls hold a special place in Grande’s heart, making her engagement ring all the more perfect.