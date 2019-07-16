17 Pearl Engagement Rings If Diamonds Aren't Your Thing

Diamond engagement rings are cool and all, but after nearly 550 years in the spotlight (the first known diamond engagement ring was given to Mary of Burgundy by Archduke Maximillian of Austria in 1477), we're due for a change. So, this winter proposal season, we're placing our bets on a new star in the ring department: pearls. They might not be the first thing you think of, but pearls are far from second best.
Whether freshwater or saltwater, baroque or spherical, pearls are just as exquisite as diamonds — and they come with a much more doable price tag. Three month' salary, who? Whether you're just not a diamonds girl or would rather put a down payment on our actual wedding, pearls are the perfect engagement ring alternative to those same-old, same-old diamonds we've been seeing forever.
Advertisement
Don't believe us? Take a peek at some of our favourite pearl-embossed engagement rings on the market right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 17
Shop This
2 of 17
Shop This
Advertisement
3 of 17
4 of 17
Shop This
5 of 17
6 of 17
7 of 17
Advertisement
9 of 17
10 of 17
11 of 17
12 of 17
Advertisement
13 of 17
Shop This
14 of 17
15 of 17
16 of 17
17 of 17
Advertisement