Story from Shopping

17 Pearl Engagement Rings If Diamonds Aren't Your Thing

Eliza Huber
Diamond engagement rings are cool and all, but after nearly 550 years in the spotlight (the first known diamond engagement ring was given to Mary of Burgundy by Archduke Maximillian of Austria in 1477), we're due for a change. So, this winter proposal season, we're placing our bets on a new star in the ring department: pearls. They might not be the first thing you think of, but pearls are far from second best.
Whether freshwater or saltwater, baroque or spherical, pearls are just as exquisite as diamonds — and they come with a much more doable price tag. Three month' salary, who? Whether you're just not a diamonds girl or would rather put a down payment on our actual wedding, pearls are the perfect engagement ring alternative to those same-old, same-old diamonds we've been seeing forever.
Advertisement
Don't believe us? Take a peek at some of our favourite pearl-embossed engagement rings on the market right now.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 17
Shop This
Kataoka
Winter Pearl Ring
£3950.00
Related Stories
15 Engagement Rings Made For Classic Brides
8 Jewellery Trends That Will Be Big This Spring
9 Jewellery Brands That Fashion People Love
2 of 17
Shop This
Mikimoto
Pearl & Diamond Ring
£768.22
Advertisement
3 of 17
Shop This
Mizuki
14-karat Gold, Pearl And Diamond Ring
£430.00
4 of 17
Shop This
Tiffany & Co.
Victoria Ring
£4900.00
5 of 17
Shop This
David Yurman
Pearl, Diamond & 18k Yellow Gold Ring
£725.54
6 of 17
Shop This
Catherine Zoraida
Gold Moonlight Pearl Ring
£250.00
7 of 17
Shop This
Zoë Chicco
14k Gold Freshwater Cultured Pearl Stackin...
£119.85
Advertisement
8 of 17
Shop This
The Pearl Source
South Sea Pearl & Diamond Sea Breeze Ring
£2449.00£869.00
9 of 17
Shop This
Saskia Diez
Barbelle Pearl Hoop One Piece Earrings
£90.00
10 of 17
Shop This
Glamira
Lucency 375 White Gold / White Pearl / Sap...
£271.00
11 of 17
Shop This
Angara
Akoya Cultured Pearl Ring With Spiral Meta...
£1039.00£619.00
12 of 17
Photo Courtesy of Farfetch.
Shop This
Delfina Delettrez
18kt White Gold Domino Pearl Dots Ring
£1130.00
Advertisement
13 of 17
Shop This
Aurate
Simple Pearl Ring
£210.00
14 of 17
Shop This
Ernest Jones
9ct White Gold Cultured Freshwater Pearl &...
£399.00
15 of 17
Shop This
Anissa Kermiche
Anissa Kermiche Perle Rare Mini Pearl And ...
£630.00
16 of 17
Shop This
Samira 13
Samira 13 Pearl & Diamond Ring
£1569.67
17 of 17
Shop This
Irene Neuwirth
Akoya Pearl Gumball Mixed Ring 18k Yellow ...
£1578.00
Advertisement

More from Shopping