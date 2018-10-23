Story from Living

12 Alternative Engagement Rings If You're Done With Tradition

Jess Commons
You want to choose your own engagement ring? You go right ahead and choose your own engagement ring.
It totally makes sense. If you're going to be wearing the same ring every day for the rest of your life, you'd damn well better make sure it's something you like.
As more and more brides turn their backs on traditional wedding tropes like the white dress and the wedding breakfast, due to costs and a wish to express their individuality, engagement rings are also veering away from the standard platinum band and diamond setting.
Not that there's anything wrong with that type of ring – it's been around for ages for a good reason – but if you want something a little bit different, then click through to find our favourite alternative choices.
