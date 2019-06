15 Engagement Rings For The Bride Who Likes To Keep Things Classic

No two brides are exactly alike. There are the Carolyn Bessette-Kennedys of the world, donning the most elegant of slip dresses for their walk down the aisle; the Kim Kardashians, whose lavish weddings are designed to break the Internet; or the Beyoncés who don't even leave their home when they get hitched — and the list goes on and on. But no matter what kind of bride you are, if you want the best chance of not regretting your wedding details, we suggest keeping things simple — no matter what the planner tries to trick you into paying for.