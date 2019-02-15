Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Got Engaged On Valentine's Day

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged, and on Valentine's Day no less. You know what they say about couples that get engaged on Valentine's Day...they have to be especially punny.
Perry and Bloom teased the news on Instagram with a flash of Perry's unique flower engagement ring. She captioned her photo: "Full Bloom." Get it? She captioned his photo, "Lifetimes." This couple is bloomin' for life.
PEOPLE confirms the engagement by also sharing photos from the engagement party via Perry's moms' Facebook. Her mother, Mary Hudson, who was present when Bloom popped the questioned, shared an image of Perry and Bloom standing under an arch of roses.
Advertisement
But back to the ring for a minute: Yes, it is extra AF ring. While details on the ring haven't been confirmed yet, it appears to be a ruby surrounded by diamonds. A fitting Valentine's Day rock.
Perry and Bloom low-key teased the engagement on Instagram throughout the day on February 14 (she also released a new song this week). As someone who, in their own heart of hearts, knew they were on they were the next big couple to go "full bloom" on their relationship, I can't help but feel like Cupid. For those who need a refresher: The two ignited rumours after flirting at a Golden Globes party in January of 2016 and by the next month they were a pretty steady fixture. So, happy three year anniversary Perry/Bloom, happy engagement, and happy late Valentine's Day.
Advertisement