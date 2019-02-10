Katy Perry has been linked to a lot of A-list celebrities throughout her career, most notably ex-husband Russell Brand and ex-boyfriends John Mayer, Diplo, and Orlando Bloom. And with her upcoming performance at the 61st Grammy Awards alongside Dolly Parton, we're dying to know who she'll be bringing as her plus one — or, at the very least, who Katy Perry is dating at all. Thankfully, the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer isn't shy about flaunting her current status online, with all signs pointing to on-again, off-again boyfriend Orlando Bloom as her recent beau.
Perry and Bloom recently celebrated Super Bowl Sunday together by renting out a Color Me Mine studio — yes, that's the place where you can paint ceramic goods — and getting crafty while the Patriots defeated the Rams (albeit super slowly). Perry, of course, documented their shenanigans through Instagram Stories, according to Just Jared.
Arts and crafts haven't been the couple's only activities as of late. The pair had an epic winter break together, filled with snowboarding excursions, a trip to Hawaii, and a stop in Las Vegas to cheer on Lady Gaga who's currently performing a residency at Monte Carlo Hotel's Park Theater. In mid-January, Perry also celebrated Bloom's birthday by writing him a sweet message on Instagram.
"Happiest 42nd birthday to the kindest and cutest man I've ever had the pleasure of spending time with," she wrote. Sounds pretty couple-y to us!
As if we needed more proof, Perry also paid $50,000 in a bidding war to go on a motorcycle-riding date with Bloom at the One Love Malibu benefit in November. Right before placing her bid, Perry announced the auction item (Bloom) to the audience by saying, "When you are on the motorcycle with him, you are holding him in a way that I am not excited about; you're holding his pecs and six-pack."
Fact: You don't pay $50k and openly share your jealousy of another person holding onto someone if you're not interested in or actively dating that specific someone.
Moving on. Perry didn't deny that she was dating Bloom in an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November. In fact, she went as far as to say "when you're attracted to someone, it's sort of like how opposites attract" when pressed about their differing lifestyles (he's apparently a health fanatic, while she loves Taco Bell). "I'm looking for that balance, and maybe he's looking for a multi-tasker," she added.
Perry and Bloom also made their red carpet debut in September of last year when they attended the Prince Albert II of Monaco Gala for the Global Ocean in Monte Carlo. Months prior she said she'd love to do laundry on Bloom's abs. Do you realize how great those abs would have to be for someone of Perry's celebrity status to publicly say she would even consider doing laundry? Yeah, they'd have to be amazing — or belong to your significant other.
Oh, and who could forget the time Perry wore a onesie with Bloom's face printed all over it? Wearing your lover's visage from head to toe is the closest way to wear your heart on your sleeve without actually having to rip the bloody thing out.
Despite all of the evidence, it's understandable fans might be wary of Perry and Bloom's budding love. After all, the two did let us down when they broke off their relationship in 2017. It's also possible that the pair aren't dying to categorize their relationship at all, especially since the American Idol judge has said in the past that she's not keen on putting labels on everything.
Labels aside, we're happy Perry and Bloom are enjoying their time together. An official Grammys red carpet appearance would simply be the icing on the cake.
