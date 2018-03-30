Katy Perry Wants To Wash All Her Laundry On Orlando Bloom

Forget #ThrowbackThursday! It's now all about #ThirstTrapThursday, and Orlando Bloom has the proof. The actor/dreamboat posted a photo of himself posing shirtless, abs exposed, staring off into the distance with a caption that read, "this photo saved not JUST for vanity."
Uh, no duh. This photo was clearly saved to be weaponized as one of the most effective thirst traps in modern history. It worked, too, because Katy Perry, who once explored the ocean on a paddleboard next to a naked Bloom, lost her ish. And, honestly, who could blame her? The photo is straight fire.
"Oh hey! I was actually looking for a washboard to do me laundry on," she wrote. That simple comment sent fans into a full-blown frenzy.
Advertisement
"GET IT GIRL. FOR ALL OF US," one fan commented. Others wrote things like, "I CANT FUCKING BELIEVE THIS IS THE BEST COMMENT OF THE YEAR," and "SIS YOU BETTER GET ON THAT BOARD."
If you couldn't tell from the all caps, people are FREAKING PUMPED that Perry and Bloom are ~fLiRtInG~ on the internet. It's like a teenage dream come true!
OK, anyway, here's the proof.
Bloom's post:
#tbt capetown ‘Brian fit’ for #zulumovie this photo saved not JUST for vanity ? but as a lil reminder that I got to that place and I know how to get to that place when I need to go to that place ?? diet-lifting-hours of #nopainnogain and a #mindfulness presence and #focus that just won’t settle?? nothing but respect for those who can maintain it I try to stay close which is good because im heading back in that direction for Killer Joe soon to be at the @trafalgarstudios 18th may ??????
And Perry's response:
Mon Dieu!
This is just the latest piece of evidence implying that Bloom and Perry, who have dated off on and for years, are maybe (probably) back together. Earlier this month, the American Idol judge took a break from throwing shade at Taylor Swift and stepped out in public wearing a onesie with Orlando Bloom's face plastered all over it. Most people burn or toss things with their ex's faces on them; they don't proudly wear them. More recently, Cosmopolitan reported that Perry and Bloom wore matching Mario Bros. onesies in Tokyo.
Prior to these incidents, the duo attended an Ed Sheeran concert together in August of last year. I think even Hawthorne Heights would agree that "Sheeran Is For Lovers" is the new "Ohio Is For Lovers."
We can't be sure, but it's probably only a matter of time before Perry drops another not-so-subtle hint that she's not over everyone's favorite crossbow-wielding elf. Who knows, perhaps it'll involve another cheeky post?
Advertisement