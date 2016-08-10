Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom Just Can't Keep Their Clothes On

It looks like staying fully clothed has recently posed a challenge for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Orlando received a lot of attention last week for paddleboarding au naturel — with the exception of a cap, that is. And now, his girlfriend is standing in solidarity with him.
Okay, so she hasn't taken it all off. But she did reveal some unexpected skin during a different athletic activity, which is sort of the same thing.
While biking in France, the "Rise" singer let her dress ride up, and she even offered a little pun to describe the look. "I know it's a little cheeky, butt... Cycling in The ile de re, France," she wrote.
Though some critics have been slut-shaming the couple for their nudity and PDA, we say more power to them. When you're vacationing in a beautiful sunny setting like that, who needs clothes?
