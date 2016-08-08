The Internet Just Can't Handle This Photo Of Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Right Now



But, Twitter had some feelings about this photo and what it all meant. Some believed Bloom was just playing Pokémon Go, while others just wanted to see more of the couple's vacation photos ASAP



One user had a question for all men, tweeting, "Why cant u be more like Orlando Bloom in commando paddling his gf's canoe & stroking her breasts while they're swimming in Sardinia. Shape up!"



Someone on Instagram felt this photo should be a litmus test for any couple: "Find someone who looks at you like Orlando looks at Katy's boobs."



Another user even chalked Bloom's PDA to religion. "You know Katy Perry is a Christian by the way," the tweet read."He's just trying to find her cross."



Sure, he is.

