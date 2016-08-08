The Internet Just Can't Handle This Photo Of Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry Right Now

A photo is worth a thousand words, but a photo of Orlando Bloom on vacation in Italy with Katy Perry, seems to be worth 140-characters.
Days after pics of a very naked Bloom paddleboarding surfaced, leaving the internet wanting more, a new slightly more clothed photo of Bloom is driving social media crazy.
Bloom seems to have outdone himself with this vacation photo that has him squeezing Perry's breasts. Perry seems unfazed by Bloom's PDA, since she's all smiles while lounging in the water.
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom need to GET. A. ROOM. https://t.co/yJ941Oy0OI pic.twitter.com/a1cX2oyDCl— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 6, 2016
But, Twitter had some feelings about this photo and what it all meant. Some believed Bloom was just playing Pokémon Go, while others just wanted to see more of the couple's vacation photos ASAP
One user had a question for all men, tweeting, "Why cant u be more like Orlando Bloom in commando paddling his gf's canoe & stroking her breasts while they're swimming in Sardinia. Shape up!"
Someone on Instagram felt this photo should be a litmus test for any couple: "Find someone who looks at you like Orlando looks at Katy's boobs."
Another user even chalked Bloom's PDA to religion. "You know Katy Perry is a Christian by the way," the tweet read."He's just trying to find her cross."
Sure, he is.
You know #KatyPerry is a Christian by the way Orlando Bloom is publicly groping her breasts. He's just trying to find her cross.— J. Richard Singleton (@JohnRSingleton) August 8, 2016
Why cant u be more like Orlando Bloom in commando paddling his gf's canoe & stroking her breasts while theyre swimming in Sardinia.Shape up!— Nurse Ratchet (@carmela00829361) August 7, 2016
I am literally LIVING for katy perry & orlando bloom's vacation pics pic.twitter.com/BWRyuPefmC— officialseanpenn (@officalseanpenn) August 7, 2016
