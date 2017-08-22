Katy Perry Isn't Ready To Label Her Relationship With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom got our hearts racing faster than a teenage dream earlier this month when they were spotted snuggling up at an Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles. At first, it seemed like perhaps their night together was just a one-off rekindling that would prove too good to be true, but after Us Weekly reported on Perry's interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mashup on Monday, we're starting to think that maybe there's hope for love after all.
The pop star, who just announced that she's putting out a new video with an Instagram post that exclaimed "COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE," opened up about her big night out with Bloom, saying that she enjoys his company.
"Well, you know, I think people are in and out of your life," Perry said. "It's nice to keep people you love around you."
Love is a very strong word! Despite her feelings, it doesn't seem that the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer is ready to run back into her ex's arms for good.
When pressed about whether she and Bloom were officially back together, Perry responded: "When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I'm really busy. I'm about to go on tour for another year."
It's great to see Perry putting herself and her goals first. In addition to her upcoming video release, the "Swish Swish" singer is gearing up to host the 2017 VMAs, where many speculate she and Taylor Swift will either bury the hatchet or fuel their feud.
But Perry's mindset also seems to fall in line with the messages she sent during her four-day Witness live-stream event where she opened up about her emotional struggles, why she became a feminist, recognizing her sexual power, and her past experiences with cultural appropriation.
