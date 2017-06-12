Katy Perry Acknowledges Her Past Cultural Appropriations

I'm proud of Katy for acknowledging her mistakes with cultural appropriation. She's learning pic.twitter.com/uyHd3upmzx— la bella vita (@drugproblem) June 11, 2017
So, she wants us to empathize with how bad she feels for getting rich off of the very same things for which we are derided? pic.twitter.com/ZE9xplYJpo— Elizaeverafter (@Elizaeverafter) June 11, 2017
Hi, my name is Katy Perry and I have not made my entire career off the backs of LGBT and cultural appropriation pic.twitter.com/65EXAopYts— Kayla/Marie(a)?️? (@Maria_Giesela) June 11, 2017
I can't really buy that Katy Perry learned from her cultural appropriation because shes . still . doing . it.— child of moon & sea (@JocelynDonna) June 11, 2017
I started #PodSaveThePeople with the goal of discussing activism, race, equity, and solutions with a range of people in a candid way.— deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017
I invited Katy Perry to talk on the podcast b/c of her role on the HRC campaign, how she views her art + activism, & her past re: race.— deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017
And yes, we talk about race, appropriation, what she's doing to grow and learn. And I ask one/two questions about music.— deray mckesson (@deray) June 11, 2017