Taylor Swift posted a snake-filled Instagram video. The president is staring directly at the sun. And as if today couldn't get any weirder than that, Katy Perry just made a very strange announcement for her next music video.
Some fans, though, believe Swift and Perry's social media posts on Monday are related. (Trump staring into the solar eclipse, however, remains unexplained.) Laura Marie Meyers at PopSugar suggests that Taylor Swift will appear in Katy Perry's new video.
???♀❗COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE ❗??♀?#swishswish #thisweek ?@nickiminaj ? pic.twitter.com/vpEgP6ChLp— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 21, 2017
The biggest clue is Perry's tweet. "COUNTDOWN TO CATASTROPHE #swishswish #thisweek @nickiminaj," Perry tweeted. "Catastrophe" is also the name Swift went by in her "Bad Blood" music video — and "Bad Blood" is rumored to be about Perry.
There's also the fact that the teaser advertises the video as a basketball game featuring "The Sheep vs. The Tigers." In 2014, Perry tweeted, "Watch out for the Regina George in sheep's clothing...," a message many interpreted as being about Swift.
If the theory is true, it would prove what some fans have long suspected — that the pair were never really feuding. Back in May, BuzzFeed pointed out that the two pop stars follow each other on Twitter — a weird thing to do if you're enemies.
And even if the pair aren't collaborating on a new video, there's still a chance they could be reunited soon. Rumors are swirling that Swift might perform at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, which Perry is hosting.
Will Taylor Swift debut new music at the VMAs? Will she appear in Perry's "Swish Swish" video? Did our president just develop permanent blind spots from staring at the sun? Hopefully, the answers to some of these questions will be revealed soon. (And yes, hopefully Trump and others who looked at the solar eclipse without eye protection won't suffer permanent damage.)
