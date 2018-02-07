"Simon [Cowell] could be mean, because he’s an executive and a man. But you reverse the role, and all of a sudden you're a bitch," Perry told the outlet, noting the double standard that women have to deal with. "So I’m cautious. People also come in with their stories. And before they even sing one note, they’ll say something like, 'I’m homeless,' and that will impact the way you perceive them. But if they really can’t sing, the personal story has to come second. I hope that I don’t get turned into 'the bitch' because of that, but I also know that the music industry does not need just another singer."