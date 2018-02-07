Has American Idol found its next Simon Cowell? In a recent interview with Glamour, Katy Perry admitted that she's okay being the judge contestants will have to impress on the singing competition series. She isn't thrilled, however, with earning the label of "the bitch" just because she's here to speak her mind.
Back in May, the "Chained To The Rhythm" singer announced she would be joining the rebooted TV show when it heads to ABC beginning Sunday, March 11. Joining Perry at the judge's table is Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. (Ryan Seacrest, man of many jobs, will also return as the show's host.)
American Idol is famous for not merely showcasing its contestants musical talents, but also sharing their stories on a national platform. Season 3 winner Fantasia Barrino's tale of single motherhood even earned its own Lifetime movie. Perry admitted in her Glamour interview that the fact that American Idol can be so personal could make fans think her judging is a bit harsh.
"Simon [Cowell] could be mean, because he’s an executive and a man. But you reverse the role, and all of a sudden you're a bitch," Perry told the outlet, noting the double standard that women have to deal with. "So I’m cautious. People also come in with their stories. And before they even sing one note, they’ll say something like, 'I’m homeless,' and that will impact the way you perceive them. But if they really can’t sing, the personal story has to come second. I hope that I don’t get turned into 'the bitch' because of that, but I also know that the music industry does not need just another singer."
At the end of the day, American Idol is a competition — and the best should rise to the top. Still, there's no arguing that fans tend to slate the judges in certain roles. Hopefully, Perry will get props for her honesty — not shade for being "the bitch" who crushes dreams.
