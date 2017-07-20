If you love something, let it go, and if it's American Idol, Ryan Seacrest will come right back. The 42-year-old personality, who hosted the original reality singing competition from 2002 to 2016, announced Thursday morning on Live with Kelly & Ryan that he'd be returning for the ABC reboot of the hit show, which was canceled by FOX last year after 15 seasons.
Despite previous reports that Seacrest turned down an offer to return to Idol, he's definitely on board now, and will be going back to host the show alongside his new gig on Live With Kelly & Ryan.
"It’s genuinely hard to put into words what American Idol means to me," he said in a statement, according to People. "I’m so grateful for the show and all the career and life opportunities it’s allowed me to experience. It’s been an incredible journey from day one. To be asked to return this year, at my new home at Disney|ABC, is an honor, if not a bit surreal. I believe ABC is the perfect home for Idol, and I’ve every confidence the show’s legions of fans will love it – especially Idol’s best traditions of showcasing heartwarming stories, remarkable talent discovery, and, best of all, making dreams come true."
However, don't for a second think this reboot is just going to be same-old, same-old — they've got some fresh new faces signed on as well. And by that I mean, Katy Perry. The singer will be joining the show as a judge, and is just as thrilled as we are that Ryan Seacrest will be there to greet her.
I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned❗️All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol. Have YOU auditioned? #TheNextIdol ???— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 20, 2017
"I’m spicy, @RyanSeacrest is seasoned," she tweeted. "All the right ingredients are coming together on @AmericanIdol. Have YOU auditioned?"
There's still many more details that need to be announced before we can get a full picture of what to expect from this new-and-improved classic, but already we know we cannot wait until it comes to screens in 2018.
