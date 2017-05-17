Did anyone ask for an American Idol reboot at ABC? Nope, but we're getting one, and Katy Perry is the first person to sign on. Yesterday the pop star confirmed that she'll be a judge on the singing competition when it returns in early 2018.
"SO thrilled @ABCnetwork is bringing back @AmericanIdol, and I’m bringing it back to the MUSIC," the "Chained to the Rhythm" singer tweeted to fans.
“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” she added in a statement to Deadline. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough — from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”
Perry, who previously took on the role of guest judge during the show's original stretch on Fox, will have to juggle her new duties with a just-announced North American tour and promotion of her new album, Witness. She is the first person officially attached to the American Idol revival, though original host Ryan Seacrest is reportedly in talks about returning. Past Idol contestants like Adam Lambert and Carrie Underwood are also rumored to be under consideration for the judging panel.
Perry's announcement has caused quite the stir. Some fans are into it, some aren't. And some are just desperate to get to Hollywood, no matter who is involved. Behold, some of the hottest hot takes.
