Katy Perry Announces New Album & U.S. Tour

Everything really is coming up Katy Perry, isn't it? Last week the pop star dropped the hard-to-stomach music video for "Bon Appétit" and emerged as the favorite to be a judge on the new American Idol reboot.
And this week? No big deal. It's only Monday and she's gone and announced the June 9 release of her fifth album, which will be supported by a North American arena tour. She's also performing on the Saturday Night Live season finale this week, with a Carpool Karaoke cameo slated for May 22. Get used to it.
Perry's dubbed her new album, which includes "Chained to the Rhythm" and the Migos collaboration "Bon Appétit," Witness. Witness: The Tour will get kick off this September in Ohio and run through next February with a stop in Vancouver, Canada.
Intrigued? Better get busy. Fans have from now until May 16 (that's tomorrow) to register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan resale. That goes live on May 18 from 9 a.m. to noon, with another presale for Citi cardmembers running later that day, beginning at noon. General public tickets will be available from May 22 at 10 a.m. (U.S. stops), or May 26 for Canadian dates.
Alternatively, fans can try to score free tickets by joining Global Citizen and supporting the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which will receive $1 from every ticket sold.
Time to grab your calendar. Tour dates follow after the jump.
