Katy Perry Could Be Getting A Major Job Offer

Katy Perry might receive the job offer of a lifetime as a judge on ABC’s American Idol reboot.
Though the network hasn’t confirmed that the singing competition show will actually make a comeback after going off the air in 2015, they’re starting to weigh their options for an all-star cast, and, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer is at the top of the list.
No stranger to controversy, the news of Perry’s potential casting has sparked quite the uproar on Twitter.
Imagine going on American Idol and not being able to go to Hollywood because Katy Perry of all people says you can't sing— Alex (@holyh00ker) May 14, 2017
And, if that wasn't harsh enough...
Guyssss. Katy Perry might join American Idol she is truly over what's going on pic.twitter.com/S4ZmOg38iR— Alice (@taylorlied) May 14, 2017
Of course, not everyone would be upset by the prospect of a Judge Perry. After all, the pop megastar is truly having a moment.
In February, she dazzled millions with her performance of "Chained To The Rhythm" at the 52nd GRAMMY Awards, and over the past week, she's made headlines with the release of her saucy new single, "Bon Appétit," which both delighted and disgusted fans.
The artist and activist also has music lovers on the edges of their seats as she teased the release of her new single, "Witness," which will go live on May 15.
With all of the buzz around Perry, it's no wonder ABC would consider her as a host of the iconic show, especially after the amount of backlash the network received from former fans who don't even want an American Idol revival. After all, it's hard to forget just how successful Perry — and left shark — were at the 2015 Super Bowl.
Perry's not the only one with exciting job news, either. Her adorable dog, Nugget, will make her television debut in a commercial for Citi's Double Cash.
