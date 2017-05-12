Katy Perry just released her music video for "Bon Appétit" and I wish you luck in getting past even the first few seconds of the very bizarre and gross music video. So, the premise of the music video isn't that surprising considering the lyrics of the sexually charged song about eating something (or someone). In the video, Perry herself is the main ingredient in all the meals. She is kneaded like dough for a pie crust. Then she's poured into a broth while she's covered in chopped up veggies. Then she is used as a platter for a meal at a table of mobster-looking men. (None of these recipes even make sense!) In the end, she sits down at a table with a cherry pie with limbs sticking out of it, à la Sweeney Todd. She's eating dead people.
If you're into kinky food content, then this may be your favorite video at the week. But if you're squeamish at the sight of Perry's tongue being charred by a torch, or her skin being boiled, then you may find this to be the worst thing ever. I'm in the latter camp.
And if you're wondering how Migos ties into this crazy culinary narrative, they simply excluded themselves from Perry's kitchen-from-hell narrative and instead posted up to rap their verse on a plush couch surrounded by stacks of cash and booze. I don't *get* it.
All I know is I am Never. Eating. Pie. Again.
Watch the music video below, if you feel so inclined.
