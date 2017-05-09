A Brief History Of The Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Feud

If you're looking for evidence of the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, you won't have to search for long. By now, tension between the singers has been broiling for a good four years. With thinly veiled Twitter digs and pointed song lyrics, Swift and Perry have both scattered clues throughout the internet. Now, we're determined to collect all the evidence — especially since the feud might be entering a new phase.
With Katy Perry set to release a new album, people are speculating whether she wrote a reaction to Swift's song "Bad Blood." Surely when the album drops — whenever that is — fans will be poring over sentence structure to read the Swift between the lines.
By tracing the singers' acts of "mad love" on Twitter, to their "bad blood" interviews years later, we can paint a holistic picture of the falling out. Here's proof that Swift and Perry are following in a long line of larger-than-life figures with larger-than-life rivalries.
