A Brief History Of The Katy Perry & Taylor Swift Feud

@taylorswift13 lover you. you deserve all de awards in the world! VOTE FOR TAY TAY! p.s. your mothers day video made me cry, ur an angel!— Katy Perry (@katyperry) May 4, 2009
Hotel in LA, awaiting the days activities. Thinking of You - Katy Perry on repeat.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 19, 2009
Watching the Waking up in Vegas video. I love Katy Perry. I think I'm going to hang her poster on my wall now.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) July 6, 2009
@taylorswift13 You're as sweet as pie! Let's write a song together about the subject we know best... for my new record. It'll be brilliant~— Katy Perry (@katyperry) July 6, 2009
@katyperry your last tweet was one of the funniest things i've ever read. "KITTY PURRY EW" hahahaha classic.— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 28, 2009
@Katyperry knows how to throw a birthday party! I would even go as far as to say it was party-licious. Best EVER. Happy bday, pretty girl!!— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) October 25, 2009
@taylorswift13 HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL GIRL! You deserve it all!— Katy Perry (@katyperry) December 13, 2009
While the cause of this feud is not that both women dated John Mayer, it's worth earmarking the relationship's place in the chronology.
Surprise guest at Staples Center: @katyperry!! We sang Hot N Cold and jumped up and down a lot. Katy! LA! I will always love you!— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) April 16, 2010
Mothers always watching... RT @Scott_Myrick: Who wore the cake better? @TaylorSwift13 Barbie Or @Scott_Myrick Barbie! pic.twitter.com/3hsWfiyP2f— Katy Perry (@katyperry) March 23, 2013
Finding it ironic to parade the pit women against other women argument about as one unmeasurably capitalizes on the take down of a woman...— Katy Perry (@katyperry) July 22, 2015