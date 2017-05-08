Katy Perry and Taylor Swift's storied feud dates back years now. The tiff was sparked in 2012 by reports that Perry stole a backup dancer from Swift; that's also the year Perry began dating Swift's ex John Mayer. Since then, both singers have been trading shade of varying degrees, including Swift's 2014 track "Bad Blood," presumed by many to be about her fight with Perry. This week, Entertainment Weekly posed the question directly to the 32-year-old, asking if her new record (her first since 2013's Prism) contains a response to the purported diss track.
Advertisement
"Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me," Perry began. "I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person." Sounds like a wobbly "no." Perry also made it crystal clear that although she may not be penning diss tracks, she will not be anybody's doormat: "One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that," she continued. "Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey."
The "Bon Appétit" crooner reiterated that the new album — which she describes to EW as "quite brave," "dance-y," "dark and light," and "definitely a change" — is about one person and one person only. "This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else!" Or, maybe not. "It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is." And there it is. Well, not quiet yet: the album's title and release date are still TBD.
Related Video:
Advertisement