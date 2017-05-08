"Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me," Perry began. "I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person." Sounds like a wobbly "no." Perry also made it crystal clear that although she may not be penning diss tracks, she will not be anybody's doormat: "One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that," she continued. "Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey."