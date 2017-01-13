We know, we know: How tempting would it be to sit down and sip tea while Ryan Murphy digs deep into Taylor Swift's relationship with Katy Perry? But it isn't going to happen. The TV creator has quashed hopes that, in addition to there being an actual Swift and Perry feud, there might one day be a Swift and Perry Feud. We're referring to his new, squabble-inspired series, which will kick off with a dramatization of Joan Crawford and Bette Davis' infamous rivalry. Us Magazine reports that Murphy nixed the idea during yesterday's panel for the Television Critics Association's winter press tour. During the panel Murphy discussed potential inspirations for future Feud seasons. "People really want Taylor Swift," the Glee and American Horror Story creator admitted. "I get a lot of requests to please do Taylor and Katy — but I'm not doing that." To be fair, there's not that much material to work with. And isn't it enough to have a song ("Bad Blood") about the singers' falling-out? Do we really need a TV show, too? On the other hand, our Evil Kermit is curious to see Emma Roberts as Taylor and Evan Peters as John Mayer...
Advertisement