Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & John Mayer All Partied Together & The World Didn't End

Drake's birthday party, otherwise known as Taylor Swift's worst nightmare, took place in West Hollywood on October 23. There were sentimental speeches, fancy cakes, and Hollywood A-listers, because Champagne Papi only turns the dirty 30 once.
Swift made a rare appearance (squad in tow) only to be greeted by her archnemesis Katy Perry, and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer. You may also recall that Mayer and Perry are exes, too (the pair dated from August 2012 to February 2014). It was trifecta of bad blood if ever there was one.
Last we heard Mayer speak of Swift, he was calling her out for taking a low blow with "Dear John," the thinly veiled diss track she wrote about him. But it seems tensions have cooled since then, because the party went swimmingly according to pictures from the event.
Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, and John Mayer were all at Drake's 30th birthday party tonight. pic.twitter.com/IdqnwAwI4c— Music News & Facts (@musicnews_facts) October 24, 2016
One attendee, Instagram user YoungBeardo, snapped the night away, giving us ample evidence to show that Swift and Perry may even be kinda-sorta friends. As the legend goes, Swift has accused Perry of sabotaging her tour by stealing her backup dancers, thus making Perry the inspiration behind Swift's 2015 banger, "Bad Blood." In September, Perry answered a fan on Twitter, teasing that she would totally do a collaboration with Swift, but only if Swift says sorry first.
As for Mayer, he grinned and bore the whole night with two exes in the mix. Mayer and Swift are both single at the moment, but it didn't seem like they rehashed any buried feelings for each other. Apparently Mayer may instead pursuing another frenemy of Swifts: Demi Lovato.
In any case, we're proud of the three singers for quashing any sour feelings — if only for Drake's sake.
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift last night at Drake's birthday party in LA. pic.twitter.com/MWrGDXZyNW— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 24, 2016
