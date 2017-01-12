Ryan Murphy's newest show may be just the thing to perk up our TV lineup come March. On Thursday, FX announced the first details about the American Horror Story and American Crime Story creator's newest series, Feud: Bette and Joan. Late last year, we learned that the true-life Hollywood story would be coming to the small-screen and it's sure to be another winner. Feud will examine the legendary rivalry between stars Bette Davis and Joan Crawford at a time when there was a very limited number of roles for mature actresses in Hollywood. (Hm, have things really changed all that much?) The icons will be played by two of the greatest of our generation, Susan Sarandon (Davis) and AHS' Jessica Lange (Crawford). According to an FX press release, the show will delve into how the rivals "endured ageism, sexism, and misogyny while struggling to hang on to success and fame in the twilight of their careers." It will hone in on the period when the women collaborated on the 1962 thriller What Every Happened To Baby Jane?, in which they played, ironically, has-been sisters. The Oscar winners will be joined by an equally impressive cast, with Stanley Tucci as studio head Jack Warner, Judy Davis as a gossip columnist, Alfred Molina as famed director Robert Aldrich, and Murphy muse Sarah Paulson as the Geraldine Page. Catherine Zeta-Jones will guest-star as the great Olivia De Havilland, while Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka will appear as Davis' daughter. Feud premieres on FX Sunday, March 5 at 10 p.m. ET.
Advertisement