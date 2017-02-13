Katy Perry's new song is more than just her next dance track. After taking some time off music, the "Rise" singer is back for some purposeful pop. Her latest single "Chained To the Rhythm" already sticks it to Donald Trump and the new administration, but her performance of the track at the 2017 Grammy Awards also honored a politician. Was Perry's performance an ode to Hillary Clinton? It certainly seems like it. After Little Big Town performed a cover of the pop star's hit "Teenage Dream," Perry hit the stage to belt out "Chained To the Rhythm" live for the first time with Skip Marley. The performance showed Perry in a house with a white picket fence, before that same fence and house came crashing down — clearly a metaphor, considering the highly political lyrics. But it wasn't just the stage dramatics or the lyrics — which called out our nation for "living in a bubble" — that made the pop star's performance have political impact. Perry just so happened to be donning a white Tom Ford pantsuit that echoed the 2016 presidential nominee's signature style.
❤️ @katyperry and @SkipMarley's performance of #ChainedToTheRhythm at the #GRAMMYs! ???? pic.twitter.com/NqGpy8kGfZ— Teen Network (@iaam) February 13, 2017
Perry, who campaigned for Clinton during the election and even dressed up like HRC on Halloween, was devastated when Trump took the presidency. However, she also called for action amongst others feeling the pain. Perry is following her own advice by turning her art into a political statement, and it seems like she's honoring the woman whom she fought so hard for in that art. The color of her pantsuit may also indicate something else. White is the color of the suffragette and therefore a symbol of women's empowerment. Clinton herself wore the color to Trump inauguration and to accept the Democratic presidential nomination. Another small detail you may have missed? Perry's pin. The singer was also sporting a Planned Parenthood pin on her jacket. Perry previously donated $10,000 to the organization and stated that she might be on a different life path entirely without its services. Whatever the intention behind Perry's outfit, one thing is clear: she's over being a "wasted zombie."
