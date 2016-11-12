Katy Perry Backs Up Her Post-Election Promise With $10K Donation

It's time to turn words into action❗️There are so many steps to take, but my first vow is to support organizations that may have their funding support taken from them in the future by the government. I am making a public donation to Planned Parenthood for the teenage me who made several visits to first a clinic in Santa Barbara and then Los Angeles, CA to educate myself on my sexual health, a subject I had little to no information on because of my sheltered upbringing. I had no idea how things worked down there, and had no idea how to make a plan for them. Planned Parenthood educated me on my body and my reproductive health, so that I could focus on my dreams and using my voice until I knew the timing was right for me to make a plan to have a family. Since then, I have been able to focus wholeheartedly on bringing messages of strength and becoming a voice for others. Without this education, I may have had a different life path. That is just my experience, but I know Planned Parenthood's broader range of services can sometimes be the only medical support low-income families ever see. I know what it's like to need help. I came from a lower- to middle-class family and never grew up with the option of health insurance. I remember having 13 cavities as a teenager, and the best option my parents could come up with was to try and take me to Mexico because we couldn't afford anything in California. I am grateful for and stand in support of Planned Parenthood for giving Katheryn Hudson the knowledge to plan, and for continuing to be a haven for women to learn all options for their future. Now, more than ever, we all need to protect and create safe places for each other. I hope I can help inspire you to make a gift as well, and become a member and an ally. Go to: https://www.plannedparenthood.org to show your support. #wewontgoback
Perry is not alone in her newly heightened support for the nonprofit health organization. Following Donald Trump's presidential election last week, many women worried about the future of reproductive rights in America are also choosing to channel that uncertainty into action. According to Vice News, Planned Parenthood has seen an outpouring of support from both longtime and first-time donors since the presidential election concluded.
In addition to cash donations, volunteer signups have also increased heartily and many who have pledged their support are taking to social media to encourage others to do the same.
In order to ensure that Planned Parenthood clinics can continue their work, funding above and beyond that which Congress controls, as well as more volunteers, is essential.
If you're looking to help the fight to preserve reproductive rights, here are some ways to take action.