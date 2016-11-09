It's official: Donald Trump will be the 45th president of the United States of America.



The Associated Press called the election for Trump at 2:31 a.m. Wednesday morning. Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who made history in her bid to become the country's first female president, had won 215 electoral votes in a race that was much closer than many had predicted.



The shocking upset also kept control of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in the GOP column, meaning all three bodies will be controlled by Republicans come January.



The bombastic businessman, whose campaign made headlines for polarizing and divisive rhetoric, took an uncharacteristically civil tone in his acceptance speech.



"Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a debt of gratitude," Trump said in his victory speech in front of a crowd of supporters at the Midtown Hilton Hotel in New York City. "I will be president for all Americans. And this is so important to me."



Just eight years after the U.S. elected its first Black president, American voters chose a new leader who ran on promises to roll back much of the progressive agenda put forth by Barack Obama. On the campaign trail, Trump at times pledged to repeal Obamacare, create punishments for women seeking abortions, and build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.