



"Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a debt of gratitude," Trump said in his victory speech in front of a crowd of supporters at the Midtown Hilton Hotel in New York City. "I will be President for all Americans. And this is so important to me," Trump joked, noting that he had many detractors.



Just eight years after the U.S. elected its first Black president, voters chose a new leader who ran on promises to roll back much of the progressive agenda put forth by Barack Obama. On the campaign trail, Trump promised to repeal Obamacare, create punishments for women seeking abortions, and build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.



These platforms are in direct contrast to the policies of President Obama who, in his last days stumping for Clinton on the campaign trail, asked Americans to renew their hope for a better future. Instead, voters proved to be drawn to Trump's campaign — one that promised a return to the country's past.

