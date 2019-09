Or find other IRL opportunities to help in your area by visiting the Planned Parenthood Action Fund website or the NARAL volunteering site "Abortion funds make safe and legal abortion possible. Now that the Hyde Amendment seems even more secure and the financial markets are in trouble, it is more important than ever that everyone has access. Abortion funds help women get safe abortions no matter where they live," says New York-based reproductive rights activist Lauren Rankin Now is the time to voice your concerns and priorities — find your representative and learn how to reach out here . And don't be afraid to pick up the phone. Calling is thought to be the most effective way to get your voice heard. And use the word, Rankin says: "Abortion remains stigmatized because we don't talk about it. One in three women in America have an abortion, but most of their friends and families don't know. If you feel comfortable, share your abortion story. If you haven't had an abortion, support those who have. Talk to those around you about what safe and legal abortion means and why it's so important."There are so many euphemisms for 'abortion,' and they all contribute to a culture that stigmatizes abortion and makes it seem foreign," Rankin says." The smallest but perhaps most important thing you can do long-term is to use the word and not be afraid."