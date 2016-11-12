If you're feeling like you want to make your voice heard after the election, social media probably isn't the most effective way to go about it.
Emily Ellsworth, a former constituent services manager for Utah State Representative Chris Stewart, shared her firsthand knowledge of what to do to get your congressperson's attention. In a Friday-night Twitterstorm, Ellsworth revealed that impassioned online mentions and comments might be a waste of energy.
Emily Ellsworth, a former constituent services manager for Utah State Representative Chris Stewart, shared her firsthand knowledge of what to do to get your congressperson's attention. In a Friday-night Twitterstorm, Ellsworth revealed that impassioned online mentions and comments might be a waste of energy.
First, tweeting or writing on Facebook is largely ineffective. I never looked at those comments except to remove the harassing ones.— Emily Ellsworth (@editoremilye) November 12, 2016
Ditto emailing and letter-writing.
Rather, Ellsworth suggests going old school and focusing on your representative's state office, instead of attempting to dial them up in D.C. State-level staffers are also your most direct line of communication to Washington. That means the more they hear about a particular issue or policy proposal directly, the likelier they are to pass along word to Congress that constituents are demanding action.
But, the most effective thing is to actually call them on the phone. At their district (state) office. They have to talk to you there.— Emily Ellsworth (@editoremilye) November 12, 2016
Outside of barraging state offices with phone calls, physically showing up to town halls and inviting local staffers to demonstrations and events related to your cause will also make a bigger impact than any amount of furious Facebooking.
In other words, effecting change in the political process requires literally making your voice heard over the phone and in person as its taking place, Ellsworth says.
Want to read the whole thread? Ellsworth packaged the whole thing on Storify.
Advertisement