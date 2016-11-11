Concerned? Here's How To Contact Your U.S. Senators & Representatives

After such a polarizing election season, it's no surprise that some people have very strong feelings about the outcome of the presidential race. You may agree or disagree with the result, but it's also important you remember that the presidency is not the only office with power.
The U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives are in charge of passing and blocking many laws that directly impact your day-to-day life. In the next four years, it's very likely that the Republican-controlled Congress will support many of the proposals of the future Trump administration.
But as a constituent, you have the right to voice whether you're in favor or not of those measures, and request that your elected representative take action.
And the truth is, reaching out to them is way easier than you think! After all, their contact information now lives online. So really, with just a few clicks, you can start taking measures to make your voice heard.
If you don't know where to begin, we got you covered. Just follow these easy steps.
Know your options
You can reach out to your elected representatives through the phone, online, or by sending a letter. Your U.S. representative's contact information can be found in this handy directory, and your U.S. senator's information is in this one.
If you want to call
If possible, contact your representative's office directly.
Another option is dialing 202-224-3121. That will direct you to an operator at the Capitol switchboard. If you choose to do this, be sure you know who your congressperson is, and ask to be connected to them. The operator will direct your call to their office line, and a legislative assistant will likely answer the phone.
Always let the staff member know (or if you're lucky, the person who is representing you) what specific issue you are calling about. They are generally busy, and likely have many people who want their ear, so make sure to give your name and state, and get to the point as succinctly as you can.
If you like email better
Maybe calling your senator or representative just isn't your thing. Don't fret. Some senators have direct email addresses that are easily found on their websites. Others choose to have those pesky contact forms instead. Either way, you can easily reach out to them with just a couple of clicks.
If you prefer snail mail
Sending an actual letter is the slowest option out of them all. Due to security processes, all letters and packages must be screened when they reach the Capitol. So, technically it takes weeks for your elected representative to get whatever you send them. Still, if the issue that concerns you is not one of urgency and you want to go the old-school route, each legislator's physical address is easy to find on the aforementioned directories, or on their websites.
The U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives are in charge of passing and blocking many laws that directly impact your day-to-day life. In the next four years, it's very likely that the Republican-controlled Congress will support many of the proposals of the future Trump administration.
But as a constituent, you have the right to voice whether you're in favor or not of those measures, and request that your elected representative take action.
And the truth is, reaching out to them is way easier than you think! After all, their contact information now lives online. So really, with just a few clicks, you can start taking measures to make your voice heard.
If you don't know where to begin, we got you covered. Just follow these easy steps.
Know your options
You can reach out to your elected representatives through the phone, online, or by sending a letter. Your U.S. representative's contact information can be found in this handy directory, and your U.S. senator's information is in this one.
If you want to call
If possible, contact your representative's office directly.
Another option is dialing 202-224-3121. That will direct you to an operator at the Capitol switchboard. If you choose to do this, be sure you know who your congressperson is, and ask to be connected to them. The operator will direct your call to their office line, and a legislative assistant will likely answer the phone.
Always let the staff member know (or if you're lucky, the person who is representing you) what specific issue you are calling about. They are generally busy, and likely have many people who want their ear, so make sure to give your name and state, and get to the point as succinctly as you can.
If you like email better
Maybe calling your senator or representative just isn't your thing. Don't fret. Some senators have direct email addresses that are easily found on their websites. Others choose to have those pesky contact forms instead. Either way, you can easily reach out to them with just a couple of clicks.
If you prefer snail mail
Sending an actual letter is the slowest option out of them all. Due to security processes, all letters and packages must be screened when they reach the Capitol. So, technically it takes weeks for your elected representative to get whatever you send them. Still, if the issue that concerns you is not one of urgency and you want to go the old-school route, each legislator's physical address is easy to find on the aforementioned directories, or on their websites.
Advertisement